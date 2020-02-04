SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 3, 2020

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 3, 2020
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | February 4, 2020 at 5:30 AM CST - Updated February 4 at 5:30 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 3, 2020.

Matthew Tyler Fritz, 27, Starks: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; tail lamps.

Kayla Marie Hooper, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession, of a legend drug without a prescription.

Brandon James Hebert, 37, Crowly: Attempted first degree robbery; instate detainer.

Justin Le’Quinn Malbrough, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; contempt of court.

Kimberly Marie Broussard, 38, Vinton: Contempt of court; instate detainer.

Joseph Tyler Trimm, 32, Vivian: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; aggravated flight from an officer; operating a vehicle while under suspension; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Candace Ann Victorian, 36, Lake Charles: Careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; no motor vehicle insurance.

Isaish N. Buck III, 52, DeQuincy: Careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; contempt of court.

Allen Paul Manuel Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Keilyn Dashawn Williams, 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gerald Ryan Allemand, 30, Sulphur: Use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; first offense DWI; theft under $1,000; contempt of court (2 charges).

Ronnie Lawson Miller, 41, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Bobby Lee Castle, 20, Houma: Possession of between 200 and 400 grams of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

James Hunter White, 26, Ragley: Second offense possession of synthetic marijuana.

James Vian Chauvin, 42, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Toya Terrell, 25, Shreveport: ARDC detainer.

Allen Wayne Woodard, 39, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); forgery (4 charges); theft between $1,000 and $5,000; attempted theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

Leanda Porraze Turner, 57, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000.

Edward Welch, 61, Westlake: Issuing worthless checks between $500 and $1,500.

Ashley Darcell Smith, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; child endangerment; aggravated assault.

Daniel Marius Wilson Sr., 48, DeQuincy: Theft under $1,000; monetary instrument abuse; bank fraud; forgery.

Mandi Racheal Credeur, 39, Iowa: Contempt of court.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.