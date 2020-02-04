SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 3, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 3, 2020.
Matthew Tyler Fritz, 27, Starks: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; tail lamps.
Kayla Marie Hooper, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession, of a legend drug without a prescription.
Brandon James Hebert, 37, Crowly: Attempted first degree robbery; instate detainer.
Justin Le’Quinn Malbrough, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; contempt of court.
Kimberly Marie Broussard, 38, Vinton: Contempt of court; instate detainer.
Joseph Tyler Trimm, 32, Vivian: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; aggravated flight from an officer; operating a vehicle while under suspension; proper equipment required on vehicles.
Candace Ann Victorian, 36, Lake Charles: Careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; no motor vehicle insurance.
Isaish N. Buck III, 52, DeQuincy: Careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; contempt of court.
Allen Paul Manuel Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Keilyn Dashawn Williams, 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gerald Ryan Allemand, 30, Sulphur: Use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; first offense DWI; theft under $1,000; contempt of court (2 charges).
Ronnie Lawson Miller, 41, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Bobby Lee Castle, 20, Houma: Possession of between 200 and 400 grams of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
James Hunter White, 26, Ragley: Second offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
James Vian Chauvin, 42, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Toya Terrell, 25, Shreveport: ARDC detainer.
Allen Wayne Woodard, 39, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); forgery (4 charges); theft between $1,000 and $5,000; attempted theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Leanda Porraze Turner, 57, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000.
Edward Welch, 61, Westlake: Issuing worthless checks between $500 and $1,500.
Ashley Darcell Smith, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; child endangerment; aggravated assault.
Daniel Marius Wilson Sr., 48, DeQuincy: Theft under $1,000; monetary instrument abuse; bank fraud; forgery.
Mandi Racheal Credeur, 39, Iowa: Contempt of court.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.