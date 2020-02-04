Skylar Mays named one of 10 candidates for Jerry West Award

“The Hall of Fame is proud to establish connections between current athletes and fans with the iconic figures in our game, such as Jerry West,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “All athletes in this top ten list should be proud to be nominated for such an honor, and we are privileged to have Jerry West’s continued involvement in the Starting Five, as his unique insights and expertise will aid us in trimming this list further in the next month.”