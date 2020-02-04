Luna owner named Restauranteur of the Year

CHARENTON, La. (KPLC) - The owner of Luna Bar and Grill has been named Restauranteur of the Year by the Louisiana Travel Association.
Dave Evans is also executive chef at Luna, which has been open downtown for 16 years. He has announced plans to open a second location in downtown Lafayette and to expand to cities across Texas and Louisiana. Evans is also the founder of Chuck Fest.
Evans is one of several people or organizations in Southwest Louisiana to be presented “Louey Awards” by the Louisiana Travel Association.
“I am very honored to have been chosen as Restaurateur of the Year among the many talented chefs across Louisiana," Evans said. "I wouldn’t be here without the support of my family, friends, staff, and the Southwest Louisiana community since Luna’s inception 16 years ago, I am especially proud to be from Lake Charles, but I’m excited to see where the future of Luna takes us.”
- Outstanding Convention and Visitors Bureau/Tourist Commission of the Year (budget up to $499,999): Natchitoches Convention & Visitors Bureau
- Outstanding Convention and Visitors Bureau/Tourist Commission of the Year (budget from $500,000 - $999,999): Ruston-Lincoln Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau
- Outstanding Convention and Visitors Bureau/Tourist Commission of the Year (budget from $1 million and above): Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau
- Tourism Campaign of the Year (budget up to $29,999): Blush & Bashful Weekend – Natchitoches CVB
- Tourism Campaign of the Year (budget of $30,000 and above): New Orleans at World Pride – Communify and New Orleans Tourism
- Festival/Event of the Year: Rougarou Fest
- Attraction of Year: Gator Chateau, Jennings
- Accommodation of the Year/Full-Service Lodging: Windsor Court Hotel, New Orleans
- Accommodation of the Year/Limited-Service Lodging: Hotel Cazan, Mamou
- Major Event of the Year: USA Boxing – Visit Lake Charles
- Accommodation of the Year/Bed & Breakfast: Bienvenue Mon Ami Bed & Breakfast, Amite City
- Restaurateur of the Year: Dave Evans, Luna Bar & Grill
- Campground/RV Park of the Year: Indian Creek Recreation Area, Woodworth
- Community Partnership of the Year: 2019 Destination Downtown – Hammond, LA
- Legislative Travel Champion: Representative Stephen Dwight
- Legislative Travel Champion: Senator Troy Carter
- Victor Profis Travel Media: Nelson Gumm, AJR Media Group
- Rising Star of the Year: Taylor Beard Stanley, Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana CVB
- Will Mangham Tourism Lifetime Achievement: Linda Curtis-Sparks, Sabine Parish Tourist Commission
