LHSAA releases 2020 girls soccer playoff brackets
By Brady Renard | February 4, 2020 at 3:39 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 3:39 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA - The LHSAA released its 2020 girls soccer tournament brackets Tuesday. The championship matches will be held February 26-29 at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.

All brackets can be viewed on the LHSAA website. Local teams that made the cut and their first round match up are listed below.

Division I-

(22) Sulphur at (11) St. Amant

(23) Barbe at (10) Hahnville - 2/7, 5:00 PM

Division II-

(22) Minden at (11) Sam Houston - 2/7, 4:30 PM

Division III-

(4) St. Louis - BYE, Plays winner of (20) Lusher Charter/(13) Davis Thibodaux

(19) Leesville at (14) Cecilia

(22) Ursuline Academy at (11) DeRidder

(18) West Feliciana at (15) South Beauregard

Division IV-

No local teams in the bracket

