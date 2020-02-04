LHSAA releases 2020 girls soccer playoff brackets

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA - The LHSAA released its 2020 girls soccer tournament brackets Tuesday. The championship matches will be held February 26-29 at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.
All brackets can be viewed on the LHSAA website. Local teams that made the cut and their first round match up are listed below.
Division I-
(22) Sulphur at (11) St. Amant
(23) Barbe at (10) Hahnville - 2/7, 5:00 PM
Division II-
(22) Minden at (11) Sam Houston - 2/7, 4:30 PM
Division III-
(4) St. Louis - BYE, Plays winner of (20) Lusher Charter/(13) Davis Thibodaux
(19) Leesville at (14) Cecilia
(22) Ursuline Academy at (11) DeRidder
(18) West Feliciana at (15) South Beauregard
Division IV-
No local teams in the bracket
