Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A top official in the Mississippi prison system says it's “completely untrue” that an inmate attempted suicide. An attorney suing Mississippi over prison conditions says he overheard a state trooper saying Friday that he had taken down an inmate who tried to hang himself at Parchman prison. An acting deputy commissioner for the state prison system says an inmate actually used shredded bed linens to make an exercise device Friday. He says that device was not a suicide attempt, and it was removed. Mississippi prisons have been rocked by violence in recent weeks. At least 15 prisoners have died since late December.