Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

CONFEDERATE FLAG-CHRISTMAS PARADE
Sons of Confederate Veterans appeal in parade permit suit
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments over the denial of a permit for the Sons of Confederate Veterans to march in a 2015 Christmas parade. Court records show the group was denied permission to march in the parade in a north Louisiana city amid concerns that many would be offended by the group’s display of a Confederate flag. A federal judge ruled in favor of the city and parade organizers last year. The Louisiana Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans have appealed. Arguments at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals were set for Tuesday.
OIL SPILL-ISLAND RESTORATION
BP oil spill cash rebuilds eroded Louisiana pelican island
QUEEN BESS ISLAND, La. (AP) — Louisiana's governor has dedicated a newly enlarged barrier island as a wildlife refuge. Queen Bess Island provides critical nesting habitat for pelicans and other seabirds. Gov. John Bel Edwards noted Monday that he walked across land that didn't exist until recently. Queen Bess Island is being restored after decades of erosion and a crippling 2010 oil spill. The island once covered 45 acres. Last year, only 5 acres were high enough for pelicans to nest. But now it is being restored to nearly its former size. The island off the Gulf of Mexico plays an outsize role as one of Louisiana's largest rookeries for brown pelicans.
AP-LA-LOUISIANA-PORTS-TARIFFS
Reports show tariffs are hurting Louisiana's biggest ports
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Reports from the governing bodies for Louisiana's biggest ports said the effects of trade wars negatively affected them last year. The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune reported that the recently released reports say bulk cargo volumes dropped by 25% at the Port of New Orleans in 2019, and the much larger Port of South Louisiana just upriver saw a decrease of 15%. The newspaper reported that the state's economic growth has increased in recent months. But the shipping industry plays a critical role, and the slowdown suggests President Donald Trump's tariffs are putting pressure on parts of the economy.
AP-US-LOUISIANA-NO-EXECUTIONS
Louisiana executions stall for a decade amid legal quandary
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana cleans its execution chamber at the state penitentiary daily, but it's been more than a decade since a condemned prisoner has laid on the chamber's black-padded gurney to die. Sixty-eight people sit on Louisiana’s death row, with no execution dates set. Though the state historically has been tough on crime and holds the dubious distinction as the nation's incarceration capital, Louisiana seems to be doing very little to carry out its death penalty. Louisiana reached the 10-year mark since its last execution this month, joining a trend of falling execution numbers across the country. The Death Penalty Information Center says death chambers in 12 of 29 states with legalized capital punishment have gone unused for more than a decade. Utah will join that list in June.
ANNE RICE-TULANE
Tulane acquires archive of "Vampire" author Anne Rice
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane University has acquired the complete archives of famed author, Anne Rice, who was born and raised in New Orleans and whose books including “Interview with the Vampire," often drew inspiration from her home town. The university said in a statement that the collection was a gift from Stuart Rose and the Stuart Rose Family Foundation to the university's Howard-Tilton Memorial Library. Rice has written 30 novels. She moved to California to attend university and has spent much of her life since then in California. But New Orleans has played a central role in much of her fiction.
STOLEN AMBULANCE-CHASE
Police: Woman stole ambulance in Texas, caught in Louisiana
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A woman accused of stealing an ambulance in Texas has been arrested after a police chase in Louisiana ended in a traffic jam. Louisiana State Police say officers located 19-year-old Kendall Tyson behind the wheel of the ambulance along Interstate 20 near Shreveport. Police say she was stopped by slowed traffic near Bossier City. News outlets report medics had discovered the ambulance was missing when they attempted to respond to a 911 call and the vehicle wasn't there. Officers say Tyson appeared to have been driving impaired. She was booked in jail. It's unclear whether she had an attorney who could speak for her.
OBIT-PAT BRISTER
Pat Brister, ex-Louisiana GOP chair, parish president, dies
COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A woman who served two terms as president of Louisiana's St. Tammany Parish has died. The family of Patricia “Pat” Brister announced her death in a statement Monday. Brister was 73. She died about three weeks after leaving office following an unsuccessful bid for a third term. Brister was also a leader in the state Republican Party. She had served four years as the state GOP chair. Funeral arrangements are pending.
AP-US-WATCHDOG-GROUP-CEO
Liberal watchdog group hires Amnesty director as new CEO
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The executive director of Amnesty International USA will take over as chief executive of the liberal watchdog Southern Poverty Law Center. Margaret Huang will begin work in April at the Alabama-based nonprofit organization, which announced her hiring Monday. The law center is best known for monitoring hate groups and suing extremists including the Ku Klux Klan. It's now trying to steady itself after months of turmoil that included the firing of its founder. The organization says it has 350 employees in offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana and the District of Columbia.