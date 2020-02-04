Joe Burrow plans to spend his first NFL check on... a personal chef

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Big house, jewelry, flashy car, that’s some of the go-to items rookies spend their first NFL check on. Joe Burrow...well he’s not one of them.
The Heisman Trophy winner told TMZ Sports he’s spending his first check on a personal chef.
Burrow requires the new chef to make a “good steak.” The former LSU Tiger also added he’s not a picky eater.
“I’m a healthy eater, so whatever he or she can make that tastes good and keeps me shredded,” Burrow told TMZ.
Burrow will participate at the end of the month in the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. The NFL Draft will be in Las Vegas starting on Apr. 23.
Burrow is predicted to go No. 1 overall to the Bengals.
