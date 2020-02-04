Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have hired James Click as their new general manager. The team made the announcement Monday. The Astros took the Tampa Bay Rays executive and put him in charge of the scandal-ridden team a week before the start of spring training. Click succeeds Jeff Luhnow, who along with manager AJ Hinch was suspended by Major League Baseball in the wake of a sign-stealing scam and then fired by the Astros. The AL champion Astros hired Dusty Baker last week as their new manager. Click spent the last three seasons as the Rays' vice president of baseball operations.