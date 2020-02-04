Five Cowboys named to SLC Preseason All-Conference Teams

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Five McNeese baseball players were named to the 2020 Preseason All-Southland Conference baseball teams, the league office announced on Tuesday.
Seniors’ Nate Fisbeck, Clayton Rasbeary, and sophomore Will Dion were selected to the first team, while senior Jake Dickerson and junior Reid Bourque were named to the second team.
McNeese’s five selections, three first teamers and two second teamers, was tied with Central Arkansas for most in the conference. UIW were second with four selections, followed by Sam Houston State and Lamar with three, Houston Baptist and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with two, and Nicholls, Stephen F. Austin, and Southeastern La. each with one selection to complete the two all-conference preseason teams.
Five players mark a new high under head coach Justin Hill for players on preseason all-conference teams, beating his previous mark of four back in 2015.
Fisbeck, received a first team preseason selection after leading the team in batting average (.304), homeruns (12), hits (78), doubles (21), RBI's (50), runs scored (53), total bases (139), slugging percentage (.541) and was a second team all-conference player last season.
Rasbeary earns first team preseason honors after receiving a first team selection in his first as a Cowboy. He finished the season with a batting average of .304, 16 doubles, 10 home runs, and 49 RBI’s.
Sulphur native Will Dion was named an honorable mention at the end of last season but has now earned a spot on the preseason first team after finishing his freshman year with a perfect 5-0 record, an ERA of 1.98, 62 strikeouts, six saves and only 11 earned runs in 50 innings pitched.
Dickerson earns second team honors after finishing last season as the Cowboys leader in batting average and slugging .413 in 208 at-bats.
Bourque, a Moss Bluff native, is back for his junior season and will look to continue his success as the everyday starter at shortstop, a place he’s been ever since he came to McNeese back in 2018.
He has played in 117 of the possible 119 games possible in his career and was the Cowboys leading base stealer last season, which helped him earn a spot alongside Dickerson as a second team All-Conference member.
The conference will release the 2020 preseason poll on Thursday.
The McNeese baseball team is set to open up the season on Friday, February 14 at 6 p.m. at Joe Miller Ballpark when they play host to Mississippi Valley State in a four-game series.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.