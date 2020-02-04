FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm windy day ahead; strong storms possible Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With a warmer start to the day already underway, temperatures in the 60s as you head out the door this morning will again warm well into the middle to even upper 70s this afternoon. The good news is that with the gusty winds in place, fog won’t cause you any slowdowns for the morning commute.
Another unseasonably warm day is on tap with afternoon high temperatures about 10-12 degrees above average with the chance of a few quick passing showers this afternoon. Rain chances are a little higher than Monday, simply due to the influx of more moisture that could lead to the development of a few showers, but nothing strong or severe today.
The Storm Prediction Center still highlights northern Louisiana under a risk of severe storms later today and into tonight as a slow moving but strong cold front moves closer to the state. It will continue to move through Southwest Louisiana on Wednesday, with a midday to afternoon arrival which is also when we have the highest rain chances tomorrow.
As the front moves through Southwest Louisiana, a line of strong to possibly severe storms will accompany its push, with the primary threats from storms being strong damaging wind gusts, although an isolated spin-up tornado can’t be completely ruled out. The tornado threat looks to be very low, as the timing of the front’s arrival earlier in the day also helping to keep storms less intense than if they arrived later in the afternoon with maximum daytime heating.
Lingering chilly rain will continue into Wednesday night and taper off early in the morning on Thursday as blustery cooler air returns to the state. Highs on Thursday will remain stuck in the 50s with lows Friday morning into the upper 30s. This push of colder air will be short lived though as another fast return of spring-like air sends temperatures closer to 70 by the weekend. Another weaker front will push through over the weekend, but only bring a slight chance of rain with its arrival on Saturday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
