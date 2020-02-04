FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm windy day ahead; strong storms possible Wednesday

Lingering chilly rain will continue into Wednesday night and taper off early in the morning on Thursday as blustery cooler air returns to the state. Highs on Thursday will remain stuck in the 50s with lows Friday morning into the upper 30s. This push of colder air will be short lived though as another fast return of spring-like air sends temperatures closer to 70 by the weekend. Another weaker front will push through over the weekend, but only bring a slight chance of rain with its arrival on Saturday.