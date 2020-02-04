FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and storms likely Wednesday, cold weather returns later this week…

The chance of rain increases to 90% Wednesday ahead of a cold front. And there is a 5% chance or less that a few storms could reach severe levels. At this point the greater risk of severe weather will likely be well to our east, but it is something we will be monitoring. Timing of the strongest storms is likely from late Wednesday morning through the afternoon. Damaging winds will be the greatest risk from any storms that develop, but all modes of severe weather will be possible. However, the chance of storms becoming severe is very low, but also not zero!