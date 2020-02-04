FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and storms likely Wednesday, cold weather returns later this week…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected we were overcast Tuesday with a few scattered showers off and on throughout the day. Rain chances will increase overnight into Wednesday, so keep an umbrella and the KPLC First Alert Weather App handy.
Tonight, will be warm and muggy with lows in the 60s across most of SWLA. The wind will remain breezy in the 10 to 20 mph range, and that should limit any fog development. Showers will gradually become more numerous with time overnight and there could be a few thunderstorms as well; the chance of rain is 40%.
The chance of rain increases to 90% Wednesday ahead of a cold front. And there is a 5% chance or less that a few storms could reach severe levels. At this point the greater risk of severe weather will likely be well to our east, but it is something we will be monitoring. Timing of the strongest storms is likely from late Wednesday morning through the afternoon. Damaging winds will be the greatest risk from any storms that develop, but all modes of severe weather will be possible. However, the chance of storms becoming severe is very low, but also not zero!
Drier and colder air will gradually filter in behind the cold front Wednesday night, and clouds should clear by Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop behind the front with lows in the upper 30 to low 40s Thursday and Friday morning.
A warming trend gets underway by Friday as southerly winds return. A weak front may approach SWLA over the weekend, but for now the chance of rain is low enough that I am leaving it out of the forecast. However, that could change as more data arrives over the coming days, so monitor the forecast for updates if you have any outdoor plans.
Next week looks to see a return to the cloudy weather pattern with temperatures above normal and daily rain chances as well.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
