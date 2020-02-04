Entergy offering free tax preparation on Super Tax Days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Entergy is offering free tax preparation advice and a chance to win money at their Super Tax Day event each Saturday during February.
Qualified customers who agree to save part of their total refund at the events will have an opportunity to win up to $50 through scratch-off card promotions and will be entered in other drawings including a $10,000 grand prize from the national Save Your Refund program.
The Super Tax Day events are scheduled across the state at a number of locations. Local offices are staffed with IRS-certified volunteers who can help determine if the taxpayer is eligible to claim federal earned income tax credits.
When you go to the office you will need to bring the following documents:
- Valid photo ID
- Valid photo ID for your spouse if you are filing jointly
- Income documents including W-2s and 1099s.
- Social Security Cards for everyone you are claiming.
- Previous tax returns
- A Health Insurance Marketplace Statement, Form 1095-A.
- And your checking and savings account numbers or a ca cancelled or voided check if you want a direct deposit.
Federal Taxes must be filed by April 15, 2020.
You can find your nearest office or get more information on Entergy’s website HERE.
