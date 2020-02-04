36 dead due to flu in Arkansas including one child

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting 36 Arkansan have died from the flu this season, including one pediatric death.
According to the ADH, 36 people have died from the flu in Arkansas, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC estimates a total of 10,000 flu deaths have occurred nationwide including 68 pediatric deaths reported this season.
There were 120 Arkansans who died during the 2018-2019 flu season.
The flu activity in the state of Arkansas remains at a “Widespread,” and “High” level of intensity, according to the CDC. Officials also reported that the flu was widespread in 49 states and regional in 1 other.
Since September 29, 2019, 16,900 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 2,800 positive tests reported this week.
As of Feb. 4, 2020, ADH is aware that 23 schools closed briefly due to the flu this season.
The ADH says since September 29, 2019, there have been 5 facilities including 3 nursing homes have reported influenza outbreaks.
You can report flu year-round and view the weekly influenza report during the influenza season by clicking here.
