6 Cadets join Louisiana State Police Troop D

“The field training officers are going to be paired up with some of the other guys that have been here a while," Trooper Senegal said. "They will learn how Louisiana State Police work down here, are going to be evaluated, going through the phases and evaluate each phase to see if they can move on to the next one. They are going to start on the road as new road Troopers and if they want to move or progress their careers from there, whether it’s detectives, gaming, later on, they can do so.”