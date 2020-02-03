SWLA participates in Quilts of Valor’s National Sew Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Every year in Southwest Louisiana, Quilts of Valor delivers around 20 quilts to those who have served or are serving in the military.
“We’ve seen some of the men actually break down and cry," said Terry Benton, Programming Coordinator for the Calcasieu Cut-ups Quilt Guild. “The women always do because we present quilts to women. It’s wonderful. We hear from families these people are actually taking them to bed and wearing them wrapped up in them.”
Chapters across the nation, such as The Calcasieu Cut-ups Quilt Guild, take part in Quilt of Valor’s National Sew Day on the first Saturday in February.
“There are fifteen [people] here today and we across the nation, they’re saying that there are over 4,000 participating," Benton said.
Over 30 quilts were completed during National Sew Day.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.