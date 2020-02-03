SWLA Arrest Report - Feb, 2, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 2, 2020.
Joseph David Frederick III, 41, Vinton: Aggravated battery; violations of protective orders.
Phillip Andrew Allen Jung, 38, Lake Charles: Flashing lights on lamps; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Christian Lray Dixon, 31, DeQuincy: First offense DWI; contempt of court (2 charges).
Davon Stevenson Durgan, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Stephanie Nichole Pudelko, 36, Westlake: Federal detainer.
Crystal Rachelle Batey, 42, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $1,000; instate detainer.
Jerterrel Joseph Ryan, 22, Lake Charles: Simple battery; child endangerment.
Raven Symone Lawden, 30, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Julius Ceaser, 63, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Damian Paul Fruge, 55, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Andrew David Veazie, 54, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Patrick Layne Kelley, 29, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.
