Suspect in Merryville shooting arrested for first degree murder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The suspect involved in a shooting over the weekend in Merryville has been arrested for first degree murder, according to the Beaurgard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said they got a call about a shooting at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in the 100-block of Buxton Loop in Merryville.
Chief Deputy Joe Toler says that the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute between a mother, Linda Cooper, 74, and her son, John Cooper, 45.
After investigating the scene, officers believe that Cooper also shot at his father, Clarence Cooper who was not injured.
John Cooper has been arrested for first degree murder and attempted first degree murder. Bond has not yet been set for Cooper.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.