Pokes reflect on Lamar loss, look ahead to Texas A&M -Corpus Christi

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “Our conversion defense was absolutely atrocious," McNeese head coach Heath Schroyer said. "It was the worst display of conversion defense that I’ve been part of in 20 something years.”
That’s was what Coach Schroyer had to say following the Pokes loss to Lamar on Saturday, where his team gave up 30 points to the cardinals on fast breaks. Now that he’s had a couple of days to reflect. Here’s what he said in his press conference on Monday.
“I think some of the shots that Lamar hit you just have to tip your hat and realize that they played really well," Schroyer added. "I don’t think that we managed the game well on the offensive side. yeah, people say that we scored 91 points, but I don’t think we managed the game well. I think getting those two fouls early on Sha’markus hut us with our substation patter. We were never really in sync.”
But, now it’s time to flush that loss because conference play doesn’t get any easier.
“Obviously every game in February has a lot of significance, even more significance because everyone is playing for seeding and births in the tournament. Corpus Cristi has our full attention right now. They are the only team to beat SFA this season. They have a veteran coach who will have their team ready to play," said Schroyer. "We have to bounce back. We have to get our edge back defensively and play winning basketball.”
As McNeese gets ready to load the buses for Texas, they are in search of their fourth straight road win.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.