Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LOUISIANA-NO EXECUTIONS
Louisiana executions stall for a decade amid legal quandary
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana cleans its execution chamber at the state penitentiary daily, but it's been more than a decade since a condemned prisoner has laid on the chamber's black-padded gurney to die. Sixty-eight people sit on Louisiana’s death row, with no execution dates set. Though the state historically has been tough on crime and holds the dubious distinction as the nation's incarceration capital, Louisiana seems to be doing very little to carry out its death penalty. Louisiana reached the 10-year mark since its last execution this month, joining a trend of falling execution numbers across the country. The Death Penalty Information Center says death chambers in 12 of 29 states with legalized capital punishment have gone unused for more than a decade. Utah will join that list in June.
STOLEN AMBULANCE-CHASE
Police: Woman stole ambulance in Texas, caught in Louisiana
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A woman accused of stealing an ambulance in Texas has been arrested after a police chase in Louisiana ended in a traffic jam. Louisiana State Police say officers located 19-year-old Kendall Tyson behind the wheel of the ambulance along Interstate 20 near Shreveport. Police say she was stopped by slowed traffic near Bossier City. News outlets report medics had discovered the ambulance was missing when they attempted to respond to a 911 call and the vehicle wasn't there. Officers say Tyson appeared to have been driving impaired. She was booked in jail. It's unclear whether she had an attorney who could speak for her.
ANNE RICE-TULANE
Tulane acquires archive of "Vampire" author Anne Rice
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane University has acquired the complete archives of famed author, Anne Rice, who was born and raised in New Orleans and whose books including “Interview with a Vampire," often drew inspiration from her home town. The university said in a statement that the collection was a gift from Stuart Rose and the Stuart Rose Family Foundation to the university's Howard-Tilton Memorial Library. Rice has written 30 novels. She moved to California to attend university and has spent much of her life since then in California. But New Orleans has played a central role in much of her fiction.
FATAL BOATING CONVICTION
3 convicted in 2013 fatal boating incident in Louisiana
POINTE-A-LA-HACHE, La. (AP) — Three people have been found guilty for their roles in a fatal boating incident that happened in Louisiana in 2013. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says a state judge sentenced 51-year-old Larissa Demoll, of Boothville, on charges including negligent homicide and hit-and-run driving. She was sentenced to three two-year jail terms and three three-year terms, but all will run at the same time. Two men received suspended sentences and fines. The agency began investigating after two vessels collided June 10, 2013, in Flat Boat Pass near Venice. The crash killed a man and injured his two passengers.
RURAL INTERNET UPGRADE
$15M Louisiana project aims to improve rural internet access
GROSSE TETE, La. (AP) — Parishes west of Louisiana's capital city will get expanded high-speed internet connections under a $15 million federal project to improve rural access online. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says more than 200 miles of fiber optic cable will be rolled out to help homes, businesses and farms in Iberville, St. Landry and Pointe Coupee parishes reach faster speeds. The Advocate reports that Maringouin-based Star Communications Inc. will receive a $7.7 million grant and matching federal loan. Company CEO Tim May expects the project will take about five years to complete. High-speed access will cost $40 to $100 per month.
LOUISIANA LEGENDS
Latest 'Louisiana Legends' include scientist, ex-NFL player
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A scientist, a doctor, a philanthropist, a one-time NFL player and a former head of the state police are being named “Louisiana Legends.” The five people will join 144 others honored by Friends of Louisiana Public Broadcasting over 30 years. This years honorees are the first woman to serve as director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center; a pediatric cardiologist; the first African American superintendent of Louisiana State Police; a 2019 NFL Hall of Fame inductee; and a philanthropist and businesswoman. This year's awards gala will be held March 26 at Louisiana's Old State Capitol.
CHURCHILL PAINTINGS
7 of Winston Churchill's paintings on view in Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Seven of Winston Churchill's paintings and one of his sculptures are on view through March 21 at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. A news release says the exhibit at the university's Hilliard Art Museum is titled “The Art of Sir Winston Churchill” and was organized by the U.S. National Churchill Museum at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri. In addition to Churchill's own work it includes two sculptures by other people and a lithograph made by one of his granddaughters. National World War II Museum historian Keith Huxen says Churchill once told a friend that painting kept him alive.
DRAGON BOAT RACES MOVE
Louisiana's dragon boat races have moved to a new lake
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — The currents of the Red River have forced the Louisiana Dragon Boat Races to move to a new location. Dragon boat racing is a team sport in which people in long, narrow boats bearing a dragon's head paddle to the beat of a drum. Louisiana's 10-year-old dragon boat races have typically been held on the Alexandria side of the Red River. But the uncertainty of the river is prompting the event to move to Lake Buhlow in Pineville for this year's May 2 race day _ and for the foreseeable future. The Town Talk reports the lake was used for the races in 2016 and 2019 when conditions on the river were deemed unsafe because of high water, strong currents and debris.