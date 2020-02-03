Homicide investigation underway in Merryville

Homicide investigation underway in Merryville
By Ashley Joseph | February 2, 2020 at 8:35 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 8:35 PM

MERRYVILLE, La. (KPLC) -Authorities are working to learn more following a homicide in the town of Merryville, which claimed the life of a female victim.

Officials with the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office said they got a call about a shooting at 1:30 p.m., Sunday in the 100-block of Buxton Loop in Merryville.

At this hour, there is one male suspect in custody and the cause of the shooting is believed to be the result of a domestic disturbance.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Ricky Moses says no other specifics into the incident are available at this time.

