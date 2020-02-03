Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Samir Doughty scored 23 points while making 14 of 15 free throws and No. 17 Auburn finished strong in a 75-66 win over 13th-ranked Kentucky in an NCAA Tournament rematch. Isaac Okoro made a key 3-pointer and scored 14 points for the Tigers, who dominated the final four minutes. It wasn't nearly as big as their 77-71 overtime victory over the Wildcats that vaulted Auburn to its first Final Four last season, but it moved the Tigers into a tie for second place in the SEC.