GRAPHIC: Puppy with paws cut off given second chance by rescue group

WARNING: Story contains graphic images that some may find disturbing.
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A puppy found in a box over the weekend is getting a second chance at life.
“After 10 years of rescue I really thought I’ve seen everything, you know, 'cause I’ve seen a lot," said Renee Smith, founder of Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue. “What Lady Mae here has reminded me is that I have not seen everything,”
A local family found 3-month-old Lady Mae in Vinton with her front paws cut off and her injuries wrapped tightly in duct tape. The family then brought the puppy to Smith.
Why the dog’s paws were cut off is not known, nor is whether it was accidental or intentional.
“You know, it’s so hard to tell," Smith said. “Unfortunately, in rescue, I have seen that this has been a trend happening more and more so I can’t say for sure that it wasn’t intentional. But, well, because we didn’t see it happen we can’t say it was either.”
Whatever the case may be, Smith said Lady Mae has a long way to recovery.
“She’s going to have to have some surgery to remove some bone," Smith said.
Lady Mae will then need a wheelchair and eventually will be outfitted with prostheses.
Which also means it will be a long road before she can find her forever home.
“A lot of people are asking about adopting her, but what I would really like to let people know is it’s going to be a long time before she can go anywhere at all," Smith said. “She’s got some healing to do."
In the meantime, Smith said they’re accepting soft and cuddly donations to make this process a little easier for Lady Mae.
“Every puppy needs a stuffed animal, especially one who’s been through the trauma she has," Smith said.
If you’d like to donate money to help Lady Mae, you can contact Lake Area Animal hospital directly at 337-479-1199 or donate via PayPal to threepittbulls@yahoo.com.
Calcasieu Animal Services is investigating the incident.
