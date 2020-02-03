First CARA Summit held in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In the United States, every 15 minutes a baby is born suffering from opioid withdrawal symptoms.
To combat this President Obama signed the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (CARA) in 2016 to address the need for more public awareness and education on the subject.
“We have a high rate of substance-exposed infants period," said CARA Regional Co-Coordinator, Shiela Liechty. "But opioids, most people don’t think about, even if you’re prescribed an opioid medication, it’s important for your doctor and for the baby’s doctor to know what’s happening in utero so they can get the care they need.”
For the first time, Southwest Louisiana held a CARA Regional Summit inviting all the experts in the area, to inform the community and those working to spread awareness, about what’s being done all at once.
“Each of the different agencies are doing their own thing, what we want is everybody to come together," Liechty said. “We want to make sure the information that’s out there is what is credible, coming from research, doctors, our health, and medical and mental health places that deal with child development and infant health."
The next CARA meeting is on Wednesday, April 15th at 1:30 at the Department of Children and Family Services (1919 Kirkman St.) and is open to the public.
There are many organizations across the area that are working to provide awareness and would like to guide pregnant mothers, to the correct resources. Those organizations are:
