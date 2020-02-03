FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer with showers returning; strong cold front arrives Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the start of the week off to a milder start, morning temperatures as you head out the door to work and school begin in the 50s. Some patchy areas of fog this morning will be possible but no widespread dense fog is in the forecast with cool morning temperatures quickly on the rise.
While some sunshine will be possible at times, especially during the morning, clouds will be on the increase by afternoon as a few showers work up the Texas coastline. These showers will likely miss most of Southwest Louisiana, so you won’t need to worry too much about rain today. Meanwhile, clouds on the increase with gusty southerly winds will make for rough conditions on bodies of water today and Tuesday.
Temperatures this evening will be even warmer with lows only dropping into the 60s. Clouds and more showers return Tuesday as a warm air mass remains in place. It’s looking like another round or two of scattered showers arrives, mainly during the afternoon, with even a couple of thunderstorms that could develop. Highs tomorrow top out in the middle 70s.
A strong cold front that will move through out of the plains states is set to push through Louisiana through the day on Wednesday. In advance of the front’s arrival. Some stronger storms are possible over mainly the Ark-La-Tex region Tuesday and Tuesday night, with some stronger storms possible for our area on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has South Louisiana highlighted under a slight risk of severe weather on Wednesday, with the primary threats coming from damaging winds and an isolated tornado.
Once the cold front moves through by Wednesday evening, rain comes to an end rather quickly by Thursday morning, with cooler temperatures in the upper 30s with highs in the 50s on Thursday afternoon. A cool and dry pattern sets up for the rest of the work week with sunshine both Friday, Saturday and Sunday as highs creep back up closer to 70 by the weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
