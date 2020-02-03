FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returning this week, another round of cool weather is a few days away

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected we are beginning to see changes in our weather pattern and that was visible in the form of clouds. These clouds will remain in place through early Thursday, and there will be periods of rain at times as well.
Tonight, will be warm and muggy with lows in the 60s across most of SWLA. The wind will remain breezy in the 10 to 20 mph range, and that should limit any fog development. We may see some isolated showers forming overnight, and the rain chance is 20%.
The chance of rain increases to 40% Tuesday with mostly scattered showers and thunderstorms possible any time of day. Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s despite abundant clouds.
The best chance of rain will arrive Wednesday ahead of a cold front, the rain chance is 80%. And there is a 5% chance or less that a few storms could reach severe levels. At this point the greater risk of severe weather will likely be well to our north and east, but it is something we will be monitoring. Timing of the strongest storms is likely from late Wednesday morning through the afternoon.
Drier air will gradually filter in behind the cold front that arrives Wednesday night, and clouds should clear by Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop behind the front with lows in the upper 30 to low 40s Thursday and Friday morning.
A warming trend gets underway by Friday as southerly winds return. A weak front may approach SWLA over the weekend, but for now the chance of rain is low enough that I am leaving it out of the forecast. However, that could change as more data arrives over the coming days, so monitor the forecast for updates if you have any outdoor plans.
Next week looks to see a return to the cloudy weather pattern with temperatures above normal.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.