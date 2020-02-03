CPSB Named interim provider over Beauregard Parish Head Start

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish will have a new interim provider for their head start program.
Beginning today, the Calcasieu Parish School Board will head the program after Beauregard Parish transitioned away from its now former provider. The reason for CPSB taking over the program was because the Office of Head Start requires any interim provider to already offer Head Start services, which limited available providers. With Beauregard being a neighboring community, the Calcasieu Parish School Board staff believes the transition would be seamless and have minimal impacts to the program.
Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus commented on the collaboration saying, “Through communications with the current provider, applicable vendors, and the Beauregard Parish School Board, we have been able to work through logistical issues, while continuing to provide the same level of services to the children we already serve in Calcasieu.”
All existing staff will remain in place, as work is done to align the program with the practices in Calcasieu. The current Beauregard Head Start site will also remain at its current location.
