Authorities looking for Sulphur man accused of setting car on fire for insurance money

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A 20-year-old woman and her 40-year-old uncle are suspected in a car fire that authorities say was set to collect insurance money.
Heaven Royer, 20, has been booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail on one count of arson with intent to defraud, while her uncle, Derek Smith, is still being sought, according to Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Rodrigue says Smith has said he plans to turn himself in to deputies, but has not followed through. Authorities believe Smith is planning to flee the area.
Rodrigue asks anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts to call the State Fire Marshal’s Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221, or submit a tip online HERE.
The Fields Fire Department discovered Royer’s Ford Fiesta burned and abandoned near the intersection of S. Bearhead Road and La. 389 in Singer on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 30, Rodrigue said.
In an interview with State Fire Marshal deputies, Royer admitted that she called Smith to help her figure out what was wrong with her car, which was out of warranty, Rodrigue said. After learning repairs would be costly, Royer says she followed Smith to the location the car was later discovered and she witnessed him set it on fire.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.