Michael Thomas named AP Offensive Player of the Year

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a record setting season, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has been named the Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
Thomas is the second Saint to win the award. Quarterback Drew Brees was awarded the honor in 2008 and 2011.
The Saints shared pictures of Brees presenting the award to Thomas on the team’s Instagram page.
This is one of many honors and awards Thomas has received this season. Thomas was named a first-team AP All-Pro selection for the second year in the row and selected as a Pro Bowl starter for the second year. He was also named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November and the Committee of 101 NFC Offensive Player of the Year.
Thomas had a stellar season setting the NFL receiving record with 149 receptions for 1725 yards and nine touchdowns making him the seventh highest wide receiver in yardage total.
Thomas will be presented with the award Saturday night at the NFL Honors ceremony which will air at 7 p.m. on FOX 8.
