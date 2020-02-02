Lamar’s 3s, fast break points overcome Cowboys, 96-91

McNeese made a late second half charge after trailing by as many as 16 points and cut the lead to 5 at 87-82 following a Kennedy And-1 play with 2:34 to play. But Buster answered once again with another three to make it a 90-82 game. However the Cowboys came right back with a three-pointer by Sam Baker to cut the margin to 90-85 at the 1:36 mark.