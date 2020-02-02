Kansas looks to extend streak vs Texas

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Devon Dotson has averaged 17.3 points, four assists and 2.1 steals to lead the charge for the Jayhawks. Udoka Azubuike has complemented Dotson and is accounting for 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. The Longhorns have been led by Matt Coleman III, who is averaging 12.3 points and 4.2 assists.