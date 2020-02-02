FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A wonderful afternoon with sunny skies, rain chances return to start the week

As we go into Monday clouds and moisture will begin to increase as we track our next weather maker moving in from the southwest, which will bring the rain chances back up as we head into Monday afternoon and into the evening. Rain looks to be light during this period for now, with temperatures in the lower 70′s once again. The best chance or rain continues to look to be in the late afternoon into the overnight hours. Temperatures overnight will be holding very steady as we only drop back into the lower 60′s for both Monday and Tuesday nights, with highs in the middle 70′s for our Tuesday. Rain chances continue to stick around as we go into Tuesday with a slight break possible in the early morning hours, but the rain chances beginning to increase as we head into the overnight hours and lasting through the day on Wednesday. As we go into Tuesday and Wednesday there is the potential for some thunderstorms to be mixed in as well, some could be on the strong side, so as we go throughout the next day or so we need to watch to see how this plays out. As of now the best threat looks to be from Tuesday evening into Wednesday.