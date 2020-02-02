FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A wonderful afternoon with sunny skies, rain chances return to start the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An absolutely wonderful weekend has taken shape across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures.
After a very chilly start to the day we warmed nicely today into the lower and middle 70′s, which is roughly around ten degrees above average for this time of year. The other thing you may have noticed is the the fact we have shifted our winds out of the south, which has been increasing the dew points in our area. We haven’t seen an increase in cloud cover yet, but that will gradually work it’s way into our area through the overnight period as well as help to keep our temperatures warmer than last evening. If you are heading out though, a light jacket may be needed as we very slowly drop back into the lower 60′s and eventually the upper 50′s. As we wake up on Monday morning, we will see a few clouds passing by, with temperatures starting out in the lower 50′s. That is roughly around ten degrees above average as well, and that will be a common theme as we go into the next several days.
As we go into Monday clouds and moisture will begin to increase as we track our next weather maker moving in from the southwest, which will bring the rain chances back up as we head into Monday afternoon and into the evening. Rain looks to be light during this period for now, with temperatures in the lower 70′s once again. The best chance or rain continues to look to be in the late afternoon into the overnight hours. Temperatures overnight will be holding very steady as we only drop back into the lower 60′s for both Monday and Tuesday nights, with highs in the middle 70′s for our Tuesday. Rain chances continue to stick around as we go into Tuesday with a slight break possible in the early morning hours, but the rain chances beginning to increase as we head into the overnight hours and lasting through the day on Wednesday. As we go into Tuesday and Wednesday there is the potential for some thunderstorms to be mixed in as well, some could be on the strong side, so as we go throughout the next day or so we need to watch to see how this plays out. As of now the best threat looks to be from Tuesday evening into Wednesday.
As we move into the rest of the week we see a change in the weather as the cold front passes through and rain chances begin to decrease as we head into Thursday afternoon, and then temperatures begin to drop as we see highs only in the middle 50′s for Thursday. This is short lived though as we warm back up into the 60′s and near 70 by next weekend.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend and the beginning half of Monday as we remain dry, those rain chances begin to increase as we move later in the day and an unsettled few days to follow.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
