Dave Aranda buys ad in Baton Rouge newspaper to thank LSU fans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is not departing Baton Rouge without saying "thank you” to purple and gold fans.
Aranda was named the new head coach of Baylor just three days after LSU defeated Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 13.
According to The Advocate, Aranda and his wife Dione paid for a half-page advertisement in the Sunday, Feb. 2 edition of the Baton Rouge-based newspaper to say “thank you” to the LSU faithful.
“I want to thank the entire LSU Family, the people of Louisiana and the Baton Rouge community for the last four years. You opened your hearts and homes to us and truly made us feel a part of something, for that we will be forever grateful," Aranda said in the ad.
He went on to say that his tenure at LSU was “everything I dreamed it would be” in being able to coach elite players and work talented coaches.
The ad ends with Aranda thanking fans for “Saturday nights in Death Valley” and, of course, “Geaux Tigers!”
See a photograph of the full ad below:
Aranda, his wife, and children, Jaelyn and Jordyn, and Ronin, will move to Waco, Texas where he will take the reigns of the Baylor Bears who finished No. 7 in 2019 with a loss to No. 5 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
He replaces Matt Rhule who was hired as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 7.
Aranda is expected to improve Baylor’s defense. Baylor competes in the BIG XII, a league known for several teams with high-powered offenses.
LSU has hired Bo Pelini to replace Aranda as a defensive coordinator. Pelini previously served as LSU’s defensive coordinator from 2005-2007.
