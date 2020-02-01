Tons of PRs broken at McNeese Indoor Invitational

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese hosted its annual Indoor Invitational on Friday at the Ralph O. Ward Recreation Complex and dominated the competition as a total of 26 personal records were broken as well as a facility record that was broken by a McNeese athlete running unattached.
Cowgirl thrower Alanna Arvie improved on her personal best while widening her lead atop the Southland Conference rankings in the weight throw with a mark of 66-10.75 which also moves her up to No. 21 in the nation. She followed that with a new PR in the shot put with a first-place mark of 47-5.75 which currently ranks her fourth in the conference.
A facility record was broken by McNeese's Matthew Harding in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:50.89 which was just .48 off the school record. He beat out Cowboy runner LaDann Thomas who clocked a 1:56.86 for second.
Darion Dunn took first place in the 55-meter hurdles with a PR time of 7.56 then placed seventh in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.77.
Joey Croft, the reigning Southland Conference Track Athlete of the Week, won the men's 3,000-meters with a time of 8:29.17 which places him No. 3 in the conference rankings.
Thrower Garrett Dietert set two new PRs, one in the shot put with a first-place throw of 47-9.25 and then in the weight throw where he finished fourth at 44-0.75.
In the women's 55-meters, the Cowgirls swept through the top eight places with Malaiya Jedkins taking the top honors with a 7.33 time for a new PR.
Brentney Carroll won the 55-meter hurdles with a PR time of 8.24. Shania Anthony took first place in the 600-meters with a time of 1:37.06 and Holly Roberts won the 800-meters at 2:21.73.
Bonnie Andres (2nd, 5:09.45) and Ciara Gilroy (3rd, 5:12.71) both clocked PRs in the mile run and Jessica Fox won the 3,000-meters with a time of 10:43.7 while Sophie Grabner finished third with a PR time of 10:53.88.
The Cowboys' 4x400-meter relay team made up of Rapp, Thomas, Boykins and Frederick, capped off the meet with a winning time of 3:24.48.
Cowboys Results
55m: 3, Joshua Raphael 6.46; 4, Jalen Smith 6.62; 5, Wilshawn Williams 6.62; 7, Darion Dunn 6.77
55m Hurdles: 1, Darion Dunn 7.56 (PR); 3, Blake Grace 7.92 (PR); 5, Lucas-Arno Voigt 8.02 (PR); 6, Ronnie Jackson 8.17; 8, Elijuan Singleton 8.45
200m: 4, Jalen Smith 22.80; 6, Caleb Frank 23.19; 10, Blake Grace 24.08
400m: 2, Ethan Rapp 50.04
600m: 3, Terrill Banks 1:24.01; 4, Morgan Frederick 1:26.5
800m: 2, LaDann Thomas 1:56.86 – 1, Matthew Harding, McN-Unat 1:50.89 Facility Record
Mile: 17, Hayden Foolkes 4:52.83
3000m: 1, Joey Croft 8:29.17; 2, Damian O'Boyle 8:35.63 (PR); 3, Gideon Cheplak 8:39.09; 7, Henry Kiplagat 8:48.60; 8, Daniel Saina 8:50.58; 9, Aaron Gilliam 8:53.29; 13, Markus Kopp 9:04.47
Shot Put: 1, Garrett Dietert 47-9.25 (PR); 7, Marcellus Boykins 39-2.25 (PR); 9, Lewis Cain 35-10.75
Weight Throw: 4, Garrett Dietert 44-0.75 (PR)
Long Jump: 4, Dusan Jurosevic 22-3.75 (PR); 10, Kentrell Jackson 21-8.75 (PR); 11, Darion Dunn 21-5.5; 12, Elijuan Singleton 21-2.5; 13, Kevin Tripeaux 20-2.5
Triple Jump: 2, Ronnie Jackson 46-0.5
Pole Vault: 5, Tyler Hixon 13-5.25; 6, Lewis Cain 12-11.5 (PR)
High Jump: 1, Ronnie Jackson 6-4.75 (PR); 5, Lewis Cain 5-8.75
4x400m Relay: 1, 3:24.48 (Rapp, Thomas, Boykins, Frederick)
Cowgirls Results
55m: 1, Malaiya Jedkins 7.33 (PR); 2, Aleyah Donald 7.34; 3, Dreunna Washington 7.34; 4, Victoria Pierson 7.45; 5, Brentney Carroll 7.52 (PR); 6, Destiny Johnson 7.54; 7, Morgan Talley 7.85; 8, Paigelyn Carter 7.87
55m Hurdles: 1, Brentney Carroll 8.24 (PR); 2, Shaelyn Hines 8.39 (PR); 4, Rachel Woods 8.73
200m: 9, Brittany Clark 26.68; 11, Paigelyn Carter 26.90 (PR); 22, Mariah Lee 29.01
600m: 1, Shania Anthony 1:37.06 (PR); 2, Brittany Clark 1:38.28; 3, Jordan Carter 1:41.81; 7, Victoria Pierson 1:43.19; 9, Ellis Conway 1:45.54
800m: 1, Holly Roberts 2:21.73
Mile: 2, Bonnie Andres 5:09.45 (PR); 3, Ciara Gilroy 5:12.71 (PR)
3000m: 1, Jessica Fox 10:43.77; 3, Sophie Grabner 10:53.88 (PR)
Weight Throw: 1, Alanna Arvie 66-10.75 (PR); 5, Chloe Hernandez 43-10.75 (PR)
Shot Put: 1, Alanna Arvie 47-5.75 (PR); 5, Ane Torres 38-7.75
Long Jump: 1, Heaven Terrell 18-8 (PR); 4, Shaelyn Hines 18-1.75; 7, Morgan Talley 17-9 (PR); 8, Malaiya Jedkins 17-9 (PR); 17, N'Shari Jefferson 16-3.25
Triple Jump: 4, Dreunna Washington 36-11.75; 7, N'Shari Jefferson 35-9.5; 9, Zur'Najah Poullard 32-7
High Jump: 4, Morgan Talley 5-1; 6, Zur'Najah Poullard 4-11
Pole Vault: 3, Alexis Deville 11-3.75 (PR)
4x400m Relay: 3, 4:01.95 (Johnson, Pierson, Woods, Carter)
