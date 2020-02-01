Select/Non-select schools remain split after proposals fail to receive two-thirds vote at LHSAA Annual Convention

St. James running back Sean Lebeouf is surrounded by teammates and coaches as he hoists the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Football State Championship trophy for Class 3A. (Source: Johnny Lombardi)
By Josh Auzenne | January 31, 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A proposal to once again combine schools for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association received more votes in favor of it but did not reach the two-thirds threshold for passage.

The proposal by Thomas Byler of North Vermilion was Item 12 on the agenda of the 2020 LHSAA Annual Convention.

The vote was 179-165 but was not enough required for a constitutional change.

Another proposal related to putting select and non-select schools together again also failed to reach the two-thirds vote.

The split between select and non-select schools took effect for the 2012-2013 season.

