Pelicans fly high in win over Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans (Source: New Orleans Pelicans)
By Josh Auzenne | January 31, 2020 at 10:11 PM CST - Updated January 31 at 11:24 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Zion Williamson finished with 24 points, as the New Orleans Pelicans flew past the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Pelicans (20-29) came away with the 139-111 win over the Grizzlies (24-25) Friday night in the Smoothie King Center.

Williamson threw down several big dunks on alley-oops. He finished 9-of-15 from the field. He added six rebounds.

Brandon Ingram had 20 points. Lonzo Ball added 19 points behind five 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday chipped in 18 points.

The Pels have won three straight. They ended the Grizzlies’ four-game win streak.

