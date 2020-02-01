No. 22 LSU prepares to host Ole Miss, starting with tribute to Pete Maravich

“I wish we had someone that could score 44 a game," said Wade. "I feel safe saying this, it is a record that will never be broken because anybody good enough to start and play as a freshman is not going to be here as a senior anymore. That is just the way it goes with the way college basketball is now. It is a record that will go down in history. It will be something LSU is a part of history for forever. I don’t see any way it ever gets broken. Just a phenomenal player and talent that is a really good piece to our program.”