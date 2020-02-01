Nine sentenced for roles in meth, cocaine distribution ring in Calcasieu and Beauregard

“From June 2017 through May 2018, law enforcement agents used controlled purchases and court-authorized wiretaps to investigate Antonio Montero and three other Cuban nationals who were dealing large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine in Southwest Louisiana.,” U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph said in a news release. “Law enforcement officers learned of multiple stash houses and identified Antonio Montero and Juan Gonzalez as suppliers of methamphetamine and Michael Miers as a supplier of multiple kilos of cocaine. Five search warrants were executed and agents seized multiple kilograms of cocaine and methamphetamine.”