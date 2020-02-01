McNeese rodeo teams ranked top 10 nationally

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University men’s and women’s rodeo teams enter the spring 2020 season both ranked in the top 10 nationally by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association after competing in five rodeos in the fall.
The women’s team is ranked No. 4 while the men’s rodeo team is ranked No. 10. McNeese competes in the NIRA Southern Region.
Men’s rodeo team member Ryder Sanford, Carlyss, is ranked No. 2 in the nation in saddle bronc riding while fellow team member Waylon Bourgeois, Church Point, is ranked No. 10 in bareback riding. Gabe Soileau, Bunkie, is ranked No. 9 in steer wrestling.
For the women’s team, Ashleigh Young, Mansfield, Texas, is ranked No. 5 nationally in goat tying while teammate Elizabeth Broussard, Estherwood, is ranked No. 7 in barrel racing.
Five rodeo competitions are scheduled for the spring season. Currently, both men’s and women’s team are ranked first in the Southern Region’s rankings.
In saddle bronc riding, Sanford is ranked No. 1, Lathan Lyons, Eunice, is ranked No. 4 and Shea Fournier, Raceland, is ranked No. 10.
In bareback riding, Bourgeois is ranked No. 1, while Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, is ranked No. 7 in tie down roping.
In steer wrestling, Gabe Soileau is ranked No. 2, Remey Parrot, Mamou, is ranked No. 4, Jongbloed is ranked No. 5, Gavin Soileau, Bunkie, is ranked No. 10 and Joseph Denison, Iowa, is ranked No. 12.
In barrel racing, Broussard is ranked No. 2 and Grace Hanley, Welsh, is ranked No. 7.
In breakaway roping, Kamryn Duncan, Denham Springs, is ranked No. 5 while Kaylee Cormier, Iowa, is tied for No. 9.
In goat tying, Young is ranked No. 1, Kathryn Murphy, Bell City, is ranked No. 2, Cormier is ranked No. 3 and Duncan is ranked No. 10.
McNeese intercollegiate rodeo began in 1947 and for 28 consecutive years McNeese has sent students to the national championship finals.
The first rodeo of the spring season is Feb. 7-8 at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas.
