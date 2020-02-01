Local basketball players and coaches react to Kobe Bryant’s death

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tragedy struck the basketball world when the news broke of NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death.
Many are mourning the loss of the basketball legend, including people in Southwest Louisiana.
“You know Kobe, he influenced a lot of people on and off the court," local basketball player Michael Thomas said. "He brings the best out of people.”
Thomas, 18, has played basketball for most of his life. Bryant was about his age when he first began with the NBA.
“He was going into the league at 18 playing against these grown men and he’s just graduating high school so that inspires me a lot,” Thomas said.
Thomas trains at RD Hoop Source Academy in Lake Charles, where owner and coach Ronald Dorsey helps kids just like Michael.
“I’m trying to reach every kid that I can through basketball but it’s bigger than basketball with me," Dorsey said. "You know we’re about growing young boys and girls into adults.”
Dorsey’s heart for the kids was also seen in Bryant, who established the Mamba Sports Academy.
“For the kids out there it’s really important to have that one person or multiple people to look up to and see them in the light," he said.
The loss of Kobe triggers a memory that’s personal to Coach Dorsey, who lost his son last year.
“It really woke me up to even motivate kids and reach out to more kids because I know he loved the game of basketball," Dorsey said, showing how the love for a sport and its legends can motivate people to help others.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.