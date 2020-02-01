Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden scored 35, Russell Westbrook added 32 and the Houston Rockets built a big lead and held on for a 128-121 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The Rockets led by 16 points entering the fourth quarter on a night when Mavericks star Luka Doncic sat out with a sprained right ankle that is expected to keep him out at least six games. But the Mavericks started out the fourth quarter strong and got within four with about 5 minutes left. Kristaps Porzingis had 35 points and 12 rebounds as the Mavericks lost their second game in a row.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Second-ranked Baylor used a big third quarter to extend its domination over Big 12 rival Texas with a 64-44 win. The Lady Bears led by five at halftime, then outscored Texas 23-5 in the third quarter. Queen Egbo and Didi Richards each scored eight points in the quarter for Baylor. Egbo finished with a game-high 17 points. The Lady Bears have won 21 of the last 22 meetings with Texas and ran their Big 12 regular-season win streak to 49 games. Lashann Higgs led Texas with 10 points.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Mike Clevinger is still aiming at the Houston Astros. The Cleveland Indians pitcher remains outspoken about the sign-stealing scandal in Houston that rocked Major League Baseball. Clevinger said he's not sure how he'll react when he faces the Astros going forward but “it will be fun.” He and former teammate Trevor Bauer always had suspicions the Astros were cheating and they felt somewhat vindicated when the allegations became reality. Clevinger was always confident the Astros would be be exposed. Indians manager Terry Francona doesn't think the Astros were doing anything illegal when they beat Cleveland in the 2018 AL playoffs.
HOUSTON (AP) — Lindsey Horan scored three goals and the US national team downed Panama 8-0 in the the group stage CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying tournament. Lynn Williams, Jessica McDonald, Rose Lavelle, Christen Press and Tobin Heath also scored for the top-ranked Americans. The World Cup-winning US next plays Costa Rica on Monday.
CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star starters Luka Doncic of Dallas and Trae Young of Atlanta headlined the list of players participating in the Rising Stars game at All-Star weekend in Chicago. Also on the list: likely rookie of the year frontrunner Ja Morant of Memphis, and No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson of New Orleans.
HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker will get time in the spotlight back at Dodger Stadium next summer. The new Houston Astros manager will be invited to lead the American League in the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium on July 14, Major League Baseball said. Baker was hired by the Astros to replace AJ Hinch, who was suspended by MLB for the season on Jan. 13 for his role in the team's sign-stealing scheme, then was fired by Houston along with general manager Jeff Luhnow. Baker played for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1976-83, becoming a two-time All-Star.
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Darren Baker doesn't see anyone better to lead the Houston Astros back to respectability than his dad. In his mind, it's a perfect fit. A college second baseman at California, Darren insists that comes from a baseball player's perspective and not just as a proud son _ even if he can't quite picture his father in Astros gear just yet. Dusty Baker was formally introduced as Houston's new manager Thursday. The Astros are trying to move forward from a sign-stealing scandal that led to Major League Baseball's suspensions and Houston's firings of general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch.