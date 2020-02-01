Gator Chateau named Louisiana Travel Association Attraction of the Year

January 31, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Gator Chateau in Jennings has been named “Attraction of the Year” by the Louisiana Travel Association.

The remodeled, 5,000-square foot Gator Chateau and Visitor Center opened in May.

It had more than 37,000 visitors between May and December of last year.

“We are tremendously proud of our new attraction and what it brings to not only Jeff Davis Parish, but tourism on a state level," Dione Sabelhaus, director of the Gator Chateau. "We strive to make each visitor have a one-of-a-kind experience when they visit. We are confident this new designation will encourage even more visitors to stop by.”

