FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful afternoon across Southwest Louisiana, we warm more for Sunday

We have seen a wonderful start to the day as we have seen plenty of sunshine, which is a nice relief after the rainy and gloomy end to the week we have had. Temperatures have finally warmed as well as we have risen into the lower and middle 60′s, but winds have been a little gusty as well as they are blowing from the west around 10-15 mph. If you have any plans this evening it will be just fine, but temperatures will be cooling down so make sure to grab a jacket as you head out to help and stay warm. Temperatures will be dropping down into the lower 50′s, but winds will be relaxing so that will make it feel a little better at least. Temperatures overnight and into Sunday morning will be a little cooler than what we saw last evening as we will be dropping into the upper 30′s to lower 40′s. Have jacket if you are heading out early tomorrow, but sunshine is going to prevail once again and make for another wonderful afternoon to enjoy. Many people may be grilling out tomorrow evening for the Super Bowl, or they will be just out enjoying the day and temperatures won’t be an area of complaint as we are going to warm into the upper 60′s for many and even reach 70 possible for some areas. Moisture levels will begin to increase as we go into the overnight hours and some clouds will begin to build during the overnight hours, but we will remain dry, but the cloud cover and moisture will keep temperatures in the lower to middle 50′s for lows.