“Fans don’t let fans drive drunk," Louisiana State Police says

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is demonstrating the dangers of drunk driving to shoppers at Prien Lake Mall to spread one message: “Fans don’t let fans drive drunk.”
The message is promoted by LSP and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to prevent drunk driving on Super Bowl weekend.
“We know that there are going to be additional impaired drivers who are leaving watch parties," Sergeant James Anderson said. “Whether it’s at a bar, whether it’s at someone’s home, so we’re trying to prevent impaired driving before it takes place."
Anyone who passes by the agency’s table at the mall is invited to walk in a straight line, but they have to do it while wearing fatal vision goggles.
“The fatal vision goggles, also known as drunk goggles, are used to demonstrate some of the visual impairment that takes place when you’re impaired," Sgt. Anderson said. "By having people trying them on, they get to experience this for themselves.”
Sgt. Anderson said it’s not just impaired driving they’re trying to prevent.
“We’re looking for people impaired by anything," Sgt. Anderson said. "It could be alcohol, it could be pills, it could be marijuana. You drive different if you feel different and that’s one of the message that we’re trying to get out.”
Motorists can report impaired drivers by calling *LSP (*577) or 9-1-1.
