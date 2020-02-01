Cowgirls fall to Lamar in Battle of the Border

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lamar’s Malay McQueen came off the bench to score a career high 29 points in an 87-69 win over McNeese in a Southland Conference women’s basketball contest Saturday afternoon.
“Obviously this is a tough loss for us. We clawed back in the second quarter to make it a game before going down in by three at the half,” said head coach Kacie Cryer.
Three Cowgirls scored in double figures with Damilola Balogun recording her fifth straight double double and eighth in the last nine games with 20 points and 18 rebounds. Balogun nearly had her double double at the half with 15 points and nine rebounds.
Sky Jasper scored 16 points and also ended with a double double with 10 rebounds. Shaela Gardner pitched in with 10 points.
Joining McQeen in double figures for Lamar was Briana Laidler with 16 and Amber Vidal with 12. Laidler led Lamar with 10 rebounds to complete her double double.
Lamar took the lead from the opening tip and held a 27-20 lead after the first quarter then extended its lead to jumped out to a 15 point lead (35-20) with 8:22 left in the second quarter. McNeese responded with a 16-0 run in the last 7:20 minutes to take a 36-35 lead following a Rayah Hanes layup.
Lamar regained the lead following two Cowgirl turnovers to take a 39-36 halftime lead. After starting the game off hot from behind the arc, Lamar cooled off a bit to end the first half 4 of 17 from three-point range.
The Cowgirls started the game slow on offense but picked it up during that scoring run to end the half with a 45.2 field goal percent.
Lamar opened the second half by scoring the first four points and the Cowgirls responded again to tie the game at 43 all midway through the third quarter but back to back miscues by McNeese and Lamar converted to regain the lead, 47-43.
The Cardinals took advantage of a few more Cowgirl turnovers late in the quarter and outscored McNeese 22-12 to hold a 61-48 lead after the third quarter.
NOTES
- Sky Jasper and Shaela Gardner also scored in doube figures with 16 and 10 respectively.
- Jasper also grabbed 10 rebounds for her first double double this season and second of her career
- McNeese trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half
- McNeese went on a 16-0 run in the second quarter to take its first lead of the game (36-35) following a Rayah Haynes layup.
