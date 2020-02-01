Citadel Completions to expand at Chennault International Airport

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Citadel Completions, a luxury aircraft interior company, said they’ll be expanding their footprint by 35 acres within the business community known as Chennault Park.
“They’re growing. They gotta have more room, their business is - the number of their clients is increasing," Kevin Melton, executive director at Chennault International Airport, said. “So, as a result they need to have more facility, more space more workforce to be able to do that job."
Melton said this expansion is the first of many projects to come at the airport this year.
“We’ve got some big things happening in 2020 from building out roads to bringing in an air cargo facility that we’re going to build out," Melton said. “Wildlife and fisheries is coming. In the next year and two we’re going to have the Louisiana National Guard build a readiness center right here in Lake Charles, Louisiana.”
Ultimately, Melton said every project within Chennault Park will create job opportunities for those in Southwest Louisiana.
“Today we have roughly 1,500 employees who work out here in Chennault. Within the next several years, the next five years we hope to have another 5,000 people working out here,” Melton said.
