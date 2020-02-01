Calcasieu First Assistant D.A. Cynthia Killingsworth retires after 28 years

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The flowers are sent, the cake cut, the hugs given and the office packed up. That’s because after 28 years, first assistant D.A. Cynthia Killingsworth is retiring. She’s handled so many high profile and brutally tragic cases from Ricky Langley to Jason reeves and leaving is emotional.
“I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot. It’s bittersweet for me. I think I’ve accomplished a lot. I always wish I could do more," she said
Killingsworth started at the D.A.’s office in 1992, telling them she could only stay for two years. But she says she fell in love with the community and felt it was a great place to raise her two children.
For so many years, she's been immersed in prosecuting extremely violent offenders who have committed the most heinous of crimes. But she says she has a genuine concern and love of helping others.
“I am to help people. That’s all I ever wanted to do. Truly, I want to help people. And if I can help somebody get over something, that’s all I want to do. And that just gives me strength,” she said.
Killingsworth's faith helps her delve into criminal atrocities that might overwhelm others.
“I’m a very religious person. I spend a good bit of time in church. I pray a lot and I have been able to do something a lot of people can’t do. I can leave work at work,” she said.
Killingsworth, admits it wasn’t always easy being a woman in her position, but:
“I always do what I think is right. And it could be wrong. But I always do what I think is right. And hopefully what I thought was right was the right thing to do.” she said.
She foresees a future with family, including a grand baby and maybe assisting her son, Robert “Beau” Killingsworth.
“My son is an attorney and he just started out and he put me on his little firm “of counsel.” We’ll see. I’ll help him if I can. I have a new grandchild, a granddaughter, and I love her. So, my daughter will get my help,” said Killingsworth.
She has this advice for young people.
“Trust in the Lord, make sure he’s with you at all times. And work hard. That way you can achieve your goals and dreams,” she said.
Killingsworth spent most of her last week here in a jury trial. The defendant was convicted.
Killingsworth has been involved in the Children’s Advocacy Center from the start.
She served on a team that reviews all cases of sexual and physical assault of children in Calcasieu Parish.
