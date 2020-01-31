Texas Southern looks to extend streak vs Alabama A&M

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Tigers have scored 74.4 points per game and allowed 68.7 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 67.5 points scored and 82.6 points given up per game to non-conference foes.ACCURATE ARMSTRONG: Armstrong has connected on 41.7 percent of the 36 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 5 over the last three games. He's also converted 80.9 percent of his free throws this season.