SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 30, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 30, 2020.
Heather Lorrine Lee, 35, Lake Charles: No rear or side reflectors on bicycles; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Gardis Harmon, 41, Jennings: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); unlawful use or possession of body armor.
Robert Randall Kilgore III, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule III drug.
Leeann M. Fontenot, 28, Villeplatte: ARDC detainer.
Michelle Trenee Cosse, 45, Lake Charles: ARDC detainer.
Gage Cruz Cantu, 26, Sulphur: Pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Earl Miers, 57, DeRidder: Federal detainer.
Crystal Ann Foster, 40, Vinton: Simple battery.
Ahleigh Delane Ortego, 38, DeQuincy: Simple battery.
Kimberly Dawn Soileau, 48, Ragley: Partial reimbursement by indigents; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kamran Muhammad Chaudary, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Jonah Michael Lastrapes, 20, Westlake: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Zachary Tyler Mott, 18, Westlake: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Chelsie Lea Vincent, 37, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Christopher Michael Warner, 34, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Jackie Nmn Trahan, 49, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Lee M. Coats, 53, Sulphur: Third offense DWI; failure to use a turning signal; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.
Vontrell Deshaun Simon, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; instate detainer; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
John Burnett Park, 34, Shreveport: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug parphernalia.
Allen Paul Landry, 37, Lake Charles: Required position and method of turning at intersections; resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription (3 charges); operating a vehicle while under suspension.
Dwayne James Landry, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Tommy Lee Dukes Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.