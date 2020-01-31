Students and staff members absent from Hamilton Christian Academy with flu-like symptoms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The flu, or something like it, is taking its toll on Hamilton Christian Academy.
The school was canceled on Thursday and Friday due to so many students and faculty being out sick.
The principal said the precautionary closure will allow a cleaning crew to come in and thoroughly sanitize the building.
“Sterilizing desks, doorknobs, light switches and everything like that because you know we take this very serious," Maintenance Superintendent Elvin Hanchett said.
Nineteen students and five staff members were absent on Wednesday, Jan. 29 and another 19 students were sent home, all with flu-like symptoms. Hanchett said he’s never seen so many absences at the school.
“I was telling the principal I’ve never seen it this bad," he said. “You know we had so many teachers out and students out.”
Parent Catina Ledet has three children attending the school and said she is glad school was canceled.
“We haven’t seen anything like this," Ledet said. "I have a senior that’s been here since first grade and we have never seen the flu like this before.”
The cleaning crew will continue to thoroughly clean all areas of the school on Friday and the weekend. The school will resume on Monday, Feb. 3.
The CDC recommends anyone with the flu to stay home until at least 24 hours after the fever is gone. People with confirmed flu who do not have a fever is advised to stay home at least 4-5 days after the symptoms begin.
