Sports Person of the Week - Aasia Sam

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The LaGrange Lady Gators have established themselves as a true title contender. LG recently eclipsed the 20-win mark for the fourth consecutive year and the squad believes 2020 is their year.
“We really realized who we are now. It’s just different this year," LaGrange shooting guard Aasia Sam said. "We know we’re that team, we’ve got everything we need and we’re just trying to get a ring.”
The Lady Gators bring a certain type of swagger to the hardwood and it's been reflected in the box scores. The top team in the state in Class 4A has outscored its opponents by an average of 50 points during the first round of district play.
“Everybody wants to everybody succeeded," LaGrange head coach LaKeem Holmes said of his team. "If you watch our games the bench is going crazy and when the starters are going to the bench they’re going crazy. It’s just the atmosphere. It’s a great atmosphere to be a part of.”
Junior guard Aasia Sam has been one of the many catalysts for the team. Sam fills the stat sheet each night with averages of 15 points, three boards, and three steals per game. She credits her success to the girls that surround her and the bond has shown every time they hit the floor.
“When we step on the court we’re facing ourselves, it’s just us," Sam said. "We just go out and play basketball.”
“I don’t think there’s a person on our team with it being a group of girls that doesn’t like her," Holmes said of Sam. "If you called them over here one by one, she’s 90 percent of their favorite person. She’s just genuine.”
With the girl’s basketball state championships returning to Lake Charles this year, LaGrange is hoping to get the community to rally behind them as they try to reach the state tournament for the first time in 15 years.
“Don’t wait until Burton," said Holmes. Come to the first and second round of the playoffs. The Saints are over and LSU is done. If you want to adopt a team adopt the Gators.”
